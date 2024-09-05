Analysts Set Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Price Target at $38.67

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $35.94 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

