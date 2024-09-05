Analysts Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Target Price at $40.07

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.07.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of RNG opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $634,074.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,945.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $634,074.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,945.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,380,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

