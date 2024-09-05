Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $118.71

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

