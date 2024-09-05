Andrew Dudum Sells 188,888 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $3,919,426.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,388. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,461.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

