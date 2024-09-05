Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.07 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $227.25 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,613.18 or 1.00071295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02285615 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $8,093,076.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

