APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.78

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 3712085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

APA Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 386.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

