Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 56,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.88. 382,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $15,338,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.