Arbitrum Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $119.65 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.49596352 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 993 active market(s) with $150,175,952.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars.

