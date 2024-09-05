Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 391 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 391,930 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VWO opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.