Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 154 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

IBM opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $204.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

