Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,446,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,305,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,108,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 642,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,920,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.