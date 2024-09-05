Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $240,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 25.4% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

