Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $114.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after buying an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,415,000 after purchasing an additional 300,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $309,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

