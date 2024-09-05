Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $60.44 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $60.44 million and $5.45 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00038042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

