ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 1.9%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.47 and last traded at $123.24. 1,551,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,186,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.81.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 393.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ARM by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

