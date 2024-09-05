ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 5.6%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.71 and last traded at $125.47. Approximately 2,826,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,260,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

ARM Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.81.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

