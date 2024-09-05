ARPA (ARPA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $52.01 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. ARPA has a market capitalization of $52.01 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03542412 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $3,968,303.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

