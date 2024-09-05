Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976 over the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

