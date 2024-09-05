Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after buying an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.