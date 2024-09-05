Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.08.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
