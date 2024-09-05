ASD Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $23.93 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008571 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,676.86 or 1.00040613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007830 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03488152 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,211,444.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.