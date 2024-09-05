Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) CEO Sells $21,332.80 in Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CEO Arshia Sarkhani sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $21,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Asset Entities Trading Up 29.8 %

ASST stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Asset Entities Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 8.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asset Entities

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

