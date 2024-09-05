Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Major Shareholder Jackson Fairbanks Sells 10,866 Shares

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jackson Fairbanks sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $25,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,205.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Asset Entities Stock Down 8.6 %

ASST traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 2,572,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Asset Entities Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 8.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asset Entities

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

