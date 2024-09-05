AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 12.2%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 24,573,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 10,050,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 13.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.