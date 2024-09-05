Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down to $41.69

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.69, but opened at $40.50. Astera Labs shares last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 136,978 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Barclays cut their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Astera Labs Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.82.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,780,601.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 325,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,780,601.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,659 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

