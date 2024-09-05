ATI (NYSE:ATI) to Buyback $700.00 million in Outstanding Shares

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
ATI Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE ATI traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $59.96. 3,058,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,987. ATI has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. ATI’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATI Company Profile
ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATI
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.