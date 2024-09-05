ATI (NYSE:ATI) to Buyback $700.00 million in Outstanding Shares

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ATI traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $59.96. 3,058,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,987. ATI has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. ATI’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.