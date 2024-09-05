Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.