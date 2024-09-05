AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.88

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.88 and last traded at C$13.88, with a volume of 56258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.86.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.70. The stock has a market cap of C$325.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($1.30). AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.2624434 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.88 per share, with a total value of C$270,901.54. In related news, Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, with a total value of C$270,901.54. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $491,291. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

