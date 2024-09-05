Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $158.93 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $8.66 billion and approximately $158.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $21.38 or 0.00038152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,207,043 coins and its circulating supply is 405,203,943 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

