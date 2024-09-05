Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Up 30%

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shot up 30% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 296,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 164,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.91.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.