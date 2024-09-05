Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 49,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $64.27.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.38).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATXI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.97% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

