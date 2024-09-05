Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 49,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $64.27.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.38).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.97% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

