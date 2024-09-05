Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 237,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,087,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $232.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.95 and a 200 day moving average of $198.74. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $236.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

