Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $75.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

