Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.47 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

