Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

