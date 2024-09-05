Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.