Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after buying an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $163,910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,339.3% during the 4th quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,023,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

