Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,040 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after buying an additional 518,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

