Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,388 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,360,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,972,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after buying an additional 75,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 461,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $74.60 and a one year high of $97.62.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.