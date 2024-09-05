Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 87 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DHI opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $193.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day moving average is $155.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.