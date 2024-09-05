AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Price Hits $1,012.38

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1,012.38 or 0.01807370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $110,719.87 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

