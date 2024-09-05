Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several research firms recently commented on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.97. Azul has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Azul by 13,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 290,465 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 106.3% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 2,295,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 2,466.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 575,344 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 20.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Azul by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

