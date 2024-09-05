Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Down 5.0% in August

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Azul has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Azul by 9.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Azul by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZUL

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.