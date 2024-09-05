Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $139.65 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001471 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002115 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 203,650,874,274,249,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 203,650,895,946,784,352 with 149,634,352,479,699,232 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $5,703,123.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.