Banana Gun Price Tops $36.70 on Top Exchanges (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for approximately $36.70 or 0.00064897 BTC on popular exchanges. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $126.00 million and $22.50 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,371 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,931.08466454 with 3,433,381.24791425 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 36.25432764 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $37,523,373.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

