Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,761,836 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 692,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.7% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 2.02% of Bank of Montreal worth $1,231,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after acquiring an additional 881,992 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $3,997,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.95. 190,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

