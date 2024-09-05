Barclays Analysts Give Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) a C$76.00 Price Target

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) received a C$76.00 target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

SLF traded down C$0.50 on Thursday, reaching C$74.39. 296,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,944. The company has a market cap of C$42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a current ratio of 65.29 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.26. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.84 and a 52-week high of C$75.23.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.642596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,000. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

