Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.40) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 276 ($3.63).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 223.70 ($2.94) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 860.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,521.89). In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,521.89). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($142,599.16). 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

