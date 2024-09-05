Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock Holdings Lifted by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,755 shares during the quarter. Barnes Group comprises about 6.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Barnes Group worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 69,097 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Barnes Group by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on B shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Barnes Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE B opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $45.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 711.11%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

