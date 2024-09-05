Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $104,838.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,127.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 286.7% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,430,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 706,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,173,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 630,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 113.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 564,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

